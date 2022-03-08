Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.