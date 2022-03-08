Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Danaher by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $7.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.10. 50,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,060. The firm has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

