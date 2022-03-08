Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 29,978 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,978 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Air Lease by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 575,909 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,141,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 253,553 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,001,000 after buying an additional 196,888 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

