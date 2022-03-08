Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 43.5% in February

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

RQI opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.