Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,165,000 after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.05. 13,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.16 and its 200-day moving average is $253.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.