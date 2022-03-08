Coho Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

ABBV traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average is $124.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

