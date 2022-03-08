Coho Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,067,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,780 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $228,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.31. 45,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,070. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

