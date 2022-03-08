Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 143,248 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,557,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143,248 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $161,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $104.76. The company had a trading volume of 101,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.