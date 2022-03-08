Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 370,710 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,710 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $101,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $342,311,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after buying an additional 1,144,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,356,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 521,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. 13,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -297.14%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

