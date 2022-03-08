Coin98 Price Tops $1.28 (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003298 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $236.02 million and approximately $36.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007416 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

