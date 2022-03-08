Collateral Pay (COLL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $613.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $294,715.71 and approximately $613.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.84 or 0.06571512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,510.94 or 0.99838841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046750 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

