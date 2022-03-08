Colliers Securities Comments on inTEST Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for inTEST in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday.

INTT stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

