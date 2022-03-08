Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $203,576,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 69,178 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

