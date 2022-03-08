Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 117,219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

