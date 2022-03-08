Comerica Bank Has $3.33 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Clorox by 19.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 247,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,924,000 after buying an additional 39,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 28.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

CLX opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

