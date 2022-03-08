Comerica Bank Sells 11,471 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

