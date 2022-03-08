Comerica Bank Sells 7,856 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ryder System by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.