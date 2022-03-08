Comparing Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 75.11% 63.57% 61.31% Gran Tierra Energy 8.97% 9.01% 1.84%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and Gran Tierra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Gran Tierra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.48 $67.83 million $1.94 12.35 Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million 1.38 $42.48 million $0.12 14.83

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gran Tierra Energy. Dorchester Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gran Tierra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Gran Tierra Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

