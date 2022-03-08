Comparing EQT (NYSE:EQT) & Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.65 $6.12 billion $5.17 11.53 EQT $3.06 billion 3.25 -$1.16 billion ($4.36) -6.08

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 11 0 2.69 EQT 0 0 13 0 3.00

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $66.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. EQT has a consensus price target of $27.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than EQT.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 23.33% 21.20% 9.82% EQT N/A 3.37% 1.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT pays out -11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EQT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats EQT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

