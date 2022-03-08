Compass Point Raises Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $25.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Compass Point from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 225.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

