Compass Point Raises Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $25.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Compass Point from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 225.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
