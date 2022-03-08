Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.08 million, a P/E ratio of 391.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.