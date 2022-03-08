ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.27.

NYSE:COP opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $103.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,489 shares of company stock worth $25,724,352 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,324,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

