ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $103.76 and last traded at $99.78, with a volume of 142276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.27.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,489 shares of company stock worth $25,724,352. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

