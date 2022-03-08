ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,489 shares of company stock worth $25,724,352. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

COP stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,782,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

