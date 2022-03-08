Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

