Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.15.
In other news, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
