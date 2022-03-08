Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

