CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Purchases $85,200.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CXW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 717,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

