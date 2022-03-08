CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Purchases $85,200.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CXW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 717,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
About CoreCivic (Get Rating)
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
