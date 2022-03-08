Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Costamare by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

