Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.
About Costamare (Get Rating)
Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costamare (CMRE)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.