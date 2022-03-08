Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $570.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $548.14.

NASDAQ COST opened at $528.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.20 and its 200-day moving average is $501.65. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $310.92 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $4,467,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

