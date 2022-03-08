Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

