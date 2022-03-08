Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of CVET stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. 440,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Covetrus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Covetrus by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.