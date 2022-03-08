Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 40.6% in February

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 103,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,293 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

CREX opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.60.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.