Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$74.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.70.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$76.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.24. The firm has a market cap of C$89.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$76.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$648,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,556,276.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$2,877,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,180,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,485,197.89. Insiders sold 221,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,359,046 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

