Credit Suisse Group Downgrades DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) to Neutral

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DTM. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,055,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,449,000 after buying an additional 257,463 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

