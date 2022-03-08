Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.58 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $7,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

