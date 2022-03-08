Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,172,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

