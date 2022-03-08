CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRH. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,439. CRH has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

