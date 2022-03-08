Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

CRNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $61,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,661 shares of company stock worth $878,012. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $18.36. 248,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,806. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

