Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $5,927,389. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Criteo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 242,454 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 433,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.