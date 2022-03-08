Critical Analysis: LiveRamp (RAMP) & Its Peers

LiveRamp (NASDAQ: RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 138 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LiveRamp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get LiveRamp alerts:

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% LiveRamp Competitors -36.46% -1,500.55% -9.04%

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s peers have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LiveRamp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 719 3319 5108 96 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 59.45%. Given LiveRamp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million -$90.27 million -69.73 LiveRamp Competitors $1.04 billion $26.37 million -5.78

LiveRamp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveRamp peers beat LiveRamp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.