Critical Analysis: SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) & Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

SCWorx and Vivid Seats are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -55.84% -47.92% -26.99% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SCWorx and Vivid Seats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivid Seats 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.69%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than SCWorx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and Vivid Seats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $5.21 million 1.60 -$7.40 million N/A N/A Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

