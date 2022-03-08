Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 90,159 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 211.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,159 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 441.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amcor by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

AMCR opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

