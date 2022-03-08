Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,900 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.