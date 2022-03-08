Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

