Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Globe Life by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Globe Life by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 111.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

GL stock opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.72. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,209. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

