Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 356.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,750 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

