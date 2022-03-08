Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,079 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

