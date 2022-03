Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Trading Up 5.1%

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

