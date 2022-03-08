Crowny (CRWNY) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Crowny has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $124,191.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.50 or 0.06617209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.90 or 1.00048904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.