CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CSW Industrials stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.34. 373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSWI. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,215,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,798,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

